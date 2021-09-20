BOB GIBBONS’ CLASS OF 2016 TOP 100 PLAYERS February 16, 2016 Overview : Following are our updated rankings of the Top 100 players in the Senior Class of 2016. We have tried to exclude any 5th year seniors or post-grads. To the best of our knowledge only true high school seniors are on this list. Also, we have excluded Top 100 prospects that have been seriously injured, and will not play their senior year. This includes Harry Giles (rated #1), Dennis Smith (rated #7), and Joe Hampton (rated #97). Also, several players will enroll early in college, including Dennis Smith, Wenyen Gabriel (#15), and Jayce Johnson (#70). TOP 100 SENIORS (Class of 2016) RANK NAME POS HT WT CITY/STATE/HIGH SCHOOL 1 Lonzo Ball (UCLA) PG 6-5 175 Chino Hills, CA/ Chino Hills 2 Josh Jackson WF 6-7+ 190 Napa, CA/ Prolific Prep Academy 3 Jayson Tatum (Duke) WF 6-8 195 St. Louis, MO/ Chaminade College Prep 4 De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky) PG 6-4 185 Katy, TX / Cypress Lakes 5 Miles Bridges (Michigan State) WF 6-7 225 Huntington, WV/ Huntington Prep 6 Edrice “Bam” Adebayo (Kentucky) PF/C 6-9 240 High Point, NC/ High Point Christian 7 Markelle Fultz (Washington) 2/1G 6-4 185 Hyattsville, MD/ DeMatha Catholic 8 Malik Monk (Kentucky) 2/1G 6-4 185 Bentonville, AR/ Bentonville 9 T.J. Leaf, (UCLA) P/WF 6-9+ 215 El Cajon, CA/ Foothills Christian 10 Frank Jackson (Duke) 2/1G 6-3 200 American Fork, UT/ Lone Peak 11 Josh Langford (Michigan State) G/F 6-6 200 Madison, AL/ Madison Academy 12 Dewan Huell (Miami, FL) C/F 6-10 215 Miami, FL/ Miami Norland 13 Rawle Alkins G/F 6-5 215 Raleigh, NC/ Word of God Christian Academy 14 Jarrett Allen C/F 6-10 225 Austin, TX/ St. Stephen’s Episcopal 15 Tony Bradley (North Carolina) C/F 6-10 230 Bartow, FL/ Bartow Senior 16 Marques Bolden C 6-11 240 DeSoto, TX/ DeSoto 17 Udoka Azubuike (Kansas) C 6-11 280 Jacksonville, FL/ Potter’s House Christian 18 Mustapha Heron (Auburn) G/F 6-5 200 West Haven, CT/ Sacred Heart 19 Alterique Gilbert (Connecticut) PG 6-1 170 Lithonia, GA/ Miller Grove 20 Andrew Jones (Texas) 2/1G 6-4 195 Irving, TX/ MacArthur 21 Terrance Ferguson (Alabama) G/F 6-7 185 Dallas, TX/ Advanced Prep International 22 Eli Wright (Mississippi State) 2G 6-5 190 Greenville, SC/ 22 Feet Academy from Kentucky 23 J. J. Caldwell (Texas A&M) PG 6-0 175 Cypress, TX/ SATCH (home schooled) 24 Kyle Guy (Virginia) 2/1G 6-3 170 Indianapolis, IN/ Lawrence Central 25 V. J. King (Louisville) WF 6-7+ 190 Fairfax, VA/ Paul VI 26 Zach Collins (Gonzaga) C 6-10 235 Las Vegas, NV/ Bishop Gorman 27 Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s) PG 6-1 160 Brooklyn, NY/ Thomas Jefferson 28 Tyus Battle (Syracuse) G/F 6-6 195 Metuchen, NJ/ St. Joseph High 29 Kobi Simmons 1/2G 6-5 185 Alpharetta, GA/ St. Francis School 30 Sasha Killeya-Jones (Kentucky) PF/C 6-11 205 Lynchburg, VA/ Virginia Episcopal School 31 Cassius Winston (Michigan State) PG 6-1 180 Detroit, MI/ U. of Detroit Jesuit 32 Schnider Herard (Mississippi State) C 6-10 245 Plano, TX/ Prestonwood Christian Academy 33 Payton Pritchard (Oregon) PG 6-2 185 West Linn, OR/ West Linn 34 Seventh Woods (North Carolina) 1/2G 6-2 175 Columbia, SC/ Hammond 35 Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma) 2G 6-5 187 Katy, TX/ Seven Lakes 36 Juwan Durham (Connecticut) PF 6-11 205 Tampa, FL, Tampa Prep 37 Brandon Robinson (North Carolina) 2G 6-5 190 Douglasville, GA/ Douglas County 38 De’Ron Davis (Indiana) PF/C 6-9 240 Aurora, CO/ Overland 39 Nick Ward (Michigan State) C/F 6-9 250 Gahanna, OH/ Gahanna Lincoln 40 Trent Forrest (Florida State) 2/1G 6-4 190 Chipley, FL/ Chipley 41 Ike Anigbogu (UCLA) C 6-10 230 Corona, CA/ Centennial 42 Kevin Huerter (Maryland) 2G 6-5 190 Clifton Park, NY/ Shenendehowa 43 Xavier Simpson (Michigan) PG 5-11 170 Lima, OH/ Lima Senior 44 Amir Coffey (Minnesota) WF 6-7 195 Minnetonka, MN/ Hopkins 45 James Banks (Texas ) C/F 6-11 235 La Porte, IN/ La Lumiere School 46 Sam Cunliffe (Arizona State) 2G 6-6 195 Seattle, WA/ Rainier Beach 47 Tyler Cook (Iowa) C/F 6-9 245 St. Louis, MO/ Chaminade Prep 48 Anthony Cowan (Maryland) PG 6-0 170 Washington, DC/ St. Johns Collegiate H.S. 49 Derek Funderburk (Ohio State) C/F 6-9 210 Chatham, VA/ Hargrave Military Academy 50 Carsen Edwards (Purdue) PG 6-1 180 Humble, TX/ Atascocita 51 Javin DeLaurier (Duke) PF 6-9 210 Charlottesville, VA/ St. Annes Belfield 52 Robert Williams (Texas A&M) PF 6-8 225 Vivian, LA/ North Caddo 53 Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma) WF 6-8 215 Edmond, OK/ Edmond Memorial 54 Curtis Jones (Indiana) 2/1G 6-4 175 Huntington, WV/ Huntington Prep 55 Braxton Key (Blackwell) (Alabama) WF 6-7 220 Mouth of Wilson, VA/ Oak Hill Academy 56 Vance Jackson (Connecticut) WF 6-8 215 Napa, CA/ Prolific Prep Academy 57 Ty Jerome (Virginia) PG 6-4 190 New Rochelle, NY/ Iona Prep 58 Jaylen Fisher (UNLV) PG 6-2 185 Arlington, TN/ Bolton 59 Brendan Bailey (Marquette) WF 6-7 190 American Fork, UT/ American Fork 60 Matt Moyer (Syracuse) W/PF 6-7+ 215 South Kent, CT/ South Kent 61 Temple Gibbs, Jr. (Notre Dame) 2/1G 6-2+ 180 West Orange, NJ/ Seton Hall Prep 62 Jarron Cumberland (Cincinnati) G/F 6-5 215 Wilmington, OH/ Wilmington 63 Mark Vital (Baylor) WF 6-6 210 Dallas. TX/ Advanced Prep International 64 Jakolby Long (Iowa State) G/F 6-5 210 Mustang, OK/ Mustang 65 Charlie Moore (Memphis) PG 5-11 170 Chicago, IL/ Morgan Park 66 Micah Potter (Ohio State) C 6-10 245 Montverde, FL/ Montverde Academy 67 Sedee Keita (South Carolina) C/F 6-10 240 Greenville, SC/ 22 Feet Academy 68 Abdul Ado (Mississippi State) C 6-9 230 Chattanooga, TN/ Hamilton Heights Christian 69 Tyree Crump (Georgia) 1/2G 6-3 180 Bainbridge, GA/ Bainbridge 70 Troy Baxter (South Florida) W/PF 6-9 195 Oldsmar, FL/ Oldsmar Christian 71 Mario Kegler (Mississippi State) WF 6-7 215 Mouth of Wilson, VA/ Oak Hill Academy 72 Romello White (Georgia Tech) PF 6-8+ 220 Bradenton, FL/ IMG Academy 73 Tony Carr (Penn State) PG 6-4+ 190 Philadelphia, PA/ Roman Catholic 74 De’Jon Jarreau (Massachusetts) G/F 6-5 180 New Orleans, LA/ McDonough 35 H.S. 75 John Mooney (Notre Dame) PF/C 6-9 245 Altamonte Springs, FL/ Lake Brantley 76 Mitch Lightfoot (Kansas) PF 6-8 215 Gilbert, AZ/ Gilbert Christian 77 Rapolas Ivanauskas (Northwestern) W/PF 6-8 210 Wolfeboro, NH/ Brewster Academy 78 Lamar Stevens (Penn State) WF 6-6 220 Philadelphia, PA/ Roman Catholic 79 M. J. Cage (Oregon) C/F 6-10 225 Santa Ana, CA/ Mater Dei 80 Samuel Japhet-Mathias ( Wake Forest C 6-10 275 Bradenton, FL/ IMG Academy 81 Jared Harper (Auburn) PG 5-11 165 Mableton, GA/ Pebblebrook 82 Quentin Goodin (Xavier) 1/2G 6-4 175 Campbellsville, KY/ Taylor County 83 Jonah Mathews (Southern Cal) 2G 6-3 185 Santa Monica, CA/ Santa Monica 84 Myles Powell (Seton Hall) 2/1G 6-3 205 South Kent, CT/ South Kent Prep 85 Kwe Parker (Tennessee) 1/2G 6-2 175 High Point, NC/ Wesleyan Christian 86 Kobe Paras (UCLA) G/F 6-5 190 Los Angeles, CA/ Middlebrooks Academy 87 Mamado Diarra (Connecticut) PF/C 6-8 215 Putnam, CT/ Putnam Science Academy 88 Trevor Stanback (Stanford) C/F 6-10 215 Pasadena, CA/ Maranatha 89 Jethro Tshisumpa (Arizona State) C 6-10 250 Grundy, VA/ Mountain Mission School 90 Khadim Sy (Virginia Tech) C/F 6-9+ 240 Mouth of Wilson, VA/ Oak Hill Academy 91 Dylan Painter (Villanova) C/F 6-10 225 Hershey, PA/ Hershey 92 Corey Manigault (Pittsburgh) C/F 6-9 245 Fairfax, VA/ Paul VI 93 Austin Davis (Michigan) C 6-10 250 Onstead, MI/ Onstead Community 94 Sam Hauser (Marquette) WF 6-6 195 Stevens Point, WI/ Stevens Point Area Sr. 95 J. J Rhymes G/F 6-5 190 Phoenix, AZ/ Shadow Mountain 94 Maciej Bender (West Virginia) C/F 6-11 235 Grundy, VA/ Mountain Mission School 97 Jon Teske (Michigan) C 6-11 220 Medina, OH/ Medina 98 Lamar Peters (Mississippi State) 1/2G 6-1 170 New Orleans, LA/ Landry-Walker 99 Xavier Sneed (Kansas State) G/F 6-5 190 Florissant, MO/ Hazelwood Central 100 Ryan Kriener (Iowa) PF/C 6-9 240 Spirit Lake, IA/ Spirit Lake 100 Taurean Thompson PF/C 6-10 215 Wolfeboro, NH/ Brewster Academy 100 Keith Smith (Oregon) WF 6-7 190 Seattle, WA/ Rainier Beach 100 Jay Huff (Virginia) C/F 6-10 195 Durham, NC/ Voyager Academy 100 Jordan Harris (Georgia) 2G 6-5 185 Donalsonville, GA/ Seminole County #####







Top Performers in the 28th Annual Bob Gibbons Fall Evaluation Clinic

By Bob Gibbons

The 28th Annual Bob Gibbons Fall Evaluation Clinic was held September 20-21 at the good facilities at Xcel Sportsplex, Hendersonville, NC. We sincerely appreciate the hospitality and assistance of Xcel Sportsplex owner/operators Rick and Beverly Moore.

As always our head clinician, Andy Muse, Winston-Salem, NC, Mount Tabor HS, and his assistant clinic/evaluators, Sean Vestal, Winston-Salem North Forsyth HS, and Mike Muse, Kernersville, NC, East Forsyth HS, did a superb job of organizing, directing, and

keeping the event on schedule and running smoothly.

Our clinic speakers were outstanding. Legendary former Charlotte Latin coach, Jerry Faulkner, now at Hilton Head, SC, Prep, spoke on Saturday morning. His topic was how to use this clinic to be recruited. On Sunday morning after a devotional prayer by Andy Muse, his older brother, former Wake Forest assistant, Mike Muse, gave a highly motivational talk to players and their families on working together to improve the total

basketball experience in high school, and after. I talked about our clinic theme of back

to the basics,”meaning players need to focus on developing and improving their fundamental skills, not playing “showtime, self-centered basketball.” On Sunday morning I critiqued the previous day’s overall performance: too many bad shots, lack of team play, not enough passing and defense. The players did perform better.

The two top rated prospects in this clinic, ironically, are two legitimate candidates for “Mr . Basketball” in South Carolina. They were the two top seniors (Class of 2015) in our fall Clinic: 6-5 G/F Xavier McDaniel, Jr., Columbia, SC, Hammond, and 6-4 2G

Jeffrey Gandy, Florence, SC, Wilson.

Other Top Seniors in our clinic: 6-0 PG Malcolm Cumberbatch, Charlottte, NC,

Northside Christian (the top prospect in point guard drills); 6-3 2G Cameron Caldwell,Davidson, NC, Davidson Day (the top prospect in wing drills); 5-11 PG Chaston Raye, Charlotte, NC, Providence Day; 6-5 G/F Roy McMillan, Raleigh, NC, Broughton;6-5 WF Tyler Wigington, 5-10 PG Trey Bliss, 5-11 1/2G Tyler Johnson and 6-5 WF Nolan Whitener, all of Newton, NC, Fred T. Foard HS; 6-8 C Will Buckner, Arden, NC, Christ School (the top prospect in post drills); 6-5 WF Matthew Lee, Charlotte, NC, Providence Day; 6-2 Kel Berry, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten; 5-11 1/2G

Lane Justus, Flat Rock, NC, East Henderson; 6-1 PG Tyson Sellers, Asheville, NC,

Carolina Day; 6-2 2G Garius Kemp, Newnan, GA, HS; 6-4 G/F Thomas Nieminen,

6-1 PG Quante Henry, Marion, NC, McDowell.

Other promising seniors: 5-11 PG Tyje Hamilton, Forest City, NC, East Rutherford;

6-0 2G Dominic Corbitt, Columbia, SC, Westwood; 6-3 G/F Ben Gustafson, Hendersonville, NC, West Henderson; 6-0 1/2G Sam McKinney, Bakersville, NC,

Mitchell; 6-0 1/2G Hakeem Rowe, Indian Trail, NC, Metrolina Christian; 5-11 1/2G

Alphonso McCall and 5-10 2G Errol Handy, both of Florence, SC, Wilson; 5-10

PG Damon Scott, Asheville, NC, HS; 5-10 PG Tommy May, McDonough, GA, Ola;

6-3 G/F Dominic Dee, Gastonia, NC, Highland Tech; 5-11 2G Lawrence Hickson,

Cordova, SC, Edisto; and 5-10 2G Corey Abney, Hampton, GA, Dutchtown.

The No. 1 junior prospect was Nigeria native, super athlete, 6-6 P/WF Emeka Nwanko,

Indian Trail, NC, Metrolina Christian. Other Top Juniors (Class of 2016): 6-3 G/F

Noah Harper, Columbia, SC, Spring Valley; 6-4 G/F Zach Reeves and 6-1 PG

Christian Nichols, both of Arden, NC, Christ School; 5-9 PG Ramel Johnson, Blythewood, SC, HS; 6-2 1/2G Brevin Galloway, Anderson, SC, T.L. Hanna;

5-11 1/2G Bishup Walton, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten; 6-2 2G Myles McGregor,

Davidson, NC, Davidson Day; 6-3 P/WF Chris Chaney, IndianTrail, NC, Metrolina

Christian; 6-6+ C/F Spencer Kirkpatrick, Asheville, NC, Carolina Day; 5-10 PG

Fred Sanders, Charlotte, NC, Mallard Creek; 6-2 2G Austin Hicks, and 6-3 WF Ryan

Denton, both of Newton, NC, Fred T Foard; 5-9 1/2G Tyriq Smith and 5-11 2G Marquis Green, both of Darlington,SC, Mayo; 6-1 2G Tayjawn Brevard, Rock Hill, SC, HS; 6-4 WF Andrew VanNorden, Travelers Rest, SC, HS; 6-5, 285 lbs., C Devon Kearney, and 6-1 2G Jake Cowan, both of Griffin, GA, Skipstone Academy; 6-1 1/2G Zach Dawkins, Gastonia, NC, Highland Tech; 6-1 1/2G Tyler Brevard, West Columbia, SC, Gray Academy; 6-3 2G Matthew East, Dublin, GA, Trinity Christian; 6-2 2G Malik Alston, Flat Rock, NC, East Henderson; and 6-2 2G Khalil Smith, McDonough, GA, Eagles Landing.

Top Sophomores (Class of 2017), led by versatile athlete, 6-2 2G Jamal Bryant, Florence, SC, Wilson, and skilled 6-0 1/2G Cammeron Harmon, Pikeville, KY, Shelby Valley. Other top sophomores: still developing 6-6 G/F Duncan LeXander, now at Florence, SC, Wilson (his third school in three years). Duncan must improve his shooting, and I am certain that his uncle and coach at Wilson High, Derrick McQueen, can help him accomplish that.

More promising sophs: 6-2 1/2G Austin Gilyard, Lexington, NC, North Davidson; 6-7 C/F Ben Lochen, Asheville, NC, Carolina Day; 6-2 2G Ja’Cor Nelson, Hopkins, SC, Lower Richland; 6-4 WF Davis Phillips, Hendersonville, NC, West Henderson; “glue guy,” 6-3 G/F Anderson Keller, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten, the consumate team player; 5-10 PG Blake Walker, Florence, SC, Wilson; 5-9 PG Ke’Auntay Mason, Hampton, GA, Dutchtown; 5-9 2G Omare Jenkins, Columbia, SC, Dreher; 5-11 PG Joah Logan, Ronda, NC, East Wilkes; and 5-10 PG Jake Owens, Alpharetta, GA, Kingsridge Christian.

Top Freshmen (Class of 2018): the two at the top of the list are versatile, do-everything

6-0 2G Tripp Greene, Lewisville, Forsyth Country Day, and sharpshooting athlete,

6-2 2G Trey Wertz, Charlotte, NC, Providence Day. Other talented freshmen: 5-10 PG

Kody Shubert, Denver, NC, Lincoln Charter; 6-4 G/F Foster Bridges, Landrum, SC, HS: 5-11 PG Malcolm Wade, Waxhaw, NC, Cuthbertson; 5-11 PG Blan Hodges, Taylorsville, NC, Alexander County; 5-11 1/2G Tai Giger, Asheville, NC, Carolina Day; and 5-101/2G Dredan Brown, Florence, SC, Wilson.

Top 8th Graders (Class of 2019): 6-2 P/WF Dallaz Corbitt, Columbia, SC, Longleaf Middle; 5-10 2G Jackson Gabriel, Denver, NC, Lincoln Charter; 6-0 2G Zach Baldinelli, Boiling Springs, SC, Rainbow Middle; and 5-5 PG Trey Smith, Campobello, SC, Middle.

#

