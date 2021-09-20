Bob Gibbons All Star Sports
"Recruiting News from the Nation's Top Basketball Professionals"
Upcoming Events

Check Back For Updates

Main Navigation

Home Page

Bob Gibbons has long been the nation’s most respected, and the Number One-rated high school basketball talent evaluator. He is a senior member of the selection committee for the McDonald's All-American Game; is a top advisor for several national all-star games; and does player ratings for numerous publications, including his own highly acclaimed All Star Scouting Service for colleges.

Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions is coming up:  May 13 - 15, 2016 at Suwanee Sports Academy and High School Gyms.  For more information, please visit www.hoopseen.com  or http://www.hoopseen.com/gibbons-tournament-of-champions

BOB GIBBONS’ CLASS OF 2016 TOP 100 PLAYERS

February 16, 2016

Overview: Following are our updated rankings of the Top 100 players in the Senior Class of 2016. We have tried to exclude any 5th year seniors or post-grads. To the best of our knowledge only true high school seniors are on this list. Also, we have excluded Top 100 prospects that have been seriously injured, and will not play their senior year. This includes Harry Giles (rated #1), Dennis Smith (rated #7), and Joe Hampton (rated #97). Also, several players will enroll early in college, including Dennis Smith, Wenyen Gabriel (#15), and Jayce Johnson (#70).

TOP 100 SENIORS (Class of 2016)

RANK NAME POS HT WT CITY/STATE/HIGH SCHOOL

1 Lonzo Ball (UCLA) PG 6-5 175 Chino Hills, CA/ Chino Hills

2 Josh Jackson WF 6-7+ 190 Napa, CA/ Prolific Prep Academy

3 Jayson Tatum (Duke) WF 6-8 195 St. Louis, MO/ Chaminade College Prep

4 De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky) PG 6-4 185 Katy, TX / Cypress Lakes

5 Miles Bridges (Michigan State) WF 6-7 225 Huntington, WV/ Huntington Prep

6 Edrice “Bam” Adebayo (Kentucky) PF/C 6-9 240 High Point, NC/ High Point Christian

7 Markelle Fultz (Washington) 2/1G 6-4 185 Hyattsville, MD/ DeMatha Catholic

8 Malik Monk (Kentucky) 2/1G 6-4 185 Bentonville, AR/ Bentonville

9 T.J. Leaf, (UCLA) P/WF 6-9+ 215 El Cajon, CA/ Foothills Christian

10 Frank Jackson (Duke) 2/1G 6-3 200 American Fork, UT/ Lone Peak

11 Josh Langford (Michigan State) G/F 6-6 200 Madison, AL/ Madison Academy

12 Dewan Huell (Miami, FL) C/F 6-10 215 Miami, FL/ Miami Norland

13 Rawle Alkins G/F 6-5 215 Raleigh, NC/ Word of God Christian Academy

14 Jarrett Allen C/F 6-10 225 Austin, TX/ St. Stephen’s Episcopal

15 Tony Bradley (North Carolina) C/F 6-10 230 Bartow, FL/ Bartow Senior

16 Marques Bolden C 6-11 240 DeSoto, TX/ DeSoto

17 Udoka Azubuike (Kansas) C 6-11 280 Jacksonville, FL/ Potter’s House Christian

18 Mustapha Heron (Auburn) G/F 6-5 200 West Haven, CT/ Sacred Heart

19 Alterique Gilbert (Connecticut) PG 6-1 170 Lithonia, GA/ Miller Grove

20 Andrew Jones (Texas) 2/1G 6-4 195 Irving, TX/ MacArthur

21 Terrance Ferguson (Alabama) G/F 6-7 185 Dallas, TX/ Advanced Prep International

22 Eli Wright (Mississippi State) 2G 6-5 190 Greenville, SC/ 22 Feet Academy from Kentucky

23 J. J. Caldwell (Texas A&M) PG 6-0 175 Cypress, TX/ SATCH (home schooled)

24 Kyle Guy (Virginia) 2/1G 6-3 170 Indianapolis, IN/ Lawrence Central

25 V. J. King (Louisville) WF 6-7+ 190 Fairfax, VA/ Paul VI

26 Zach Collins (Gonzaga) C 6-10 235 Las Vegas, NV/ Bishop Gorman

27 Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s) PG 6-1 160 Brooklyn, NY/ Thomas Jefferson

28 Tyus Battle (Syracuse) G/F 6-6 195 Metuchen, NJ/ St. Joseph High

29 Kobi Simmons 1/2G 6-5 185 Alpharetta, GA/ St. Francis School

30 Sasha Killeya-Jones (Kentucky) PF/C 6-11 205 Lynchburg, VA/ Virginia Episcopal School

31 Cassius Winston (Michigan State) PG 6-1 180 Detroit, MI/ U. of Detroit Jesuit

32 Schnider Herard (Mississippi State) C 6-10 245 Plano, TX/ Prestonwood Christian Academy

33 Payton Pritchard (Oregon) PG 6-2 185 West Linn, OR/ West Linn

34 Seventh Woods (North Carolina) 1/2G 6-2 175 Columbia, SC/ Hammond

35 Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma) 2G 6-5 187 Katy, TX/ Seven Lakes

36 Juwan Durham (Connecticut) PF 6-11 205 Tampa, FL, Tampa Prep

37 Brandon Robinson (North Carolina) 2G 6-5 190 Douglasville, GA/ Douglas County

38 De’Ron Davis (Indiana) PF/C 6-9 240 Aurora, CO/ Overland

39 Nick Ward (Michigan State) C/F 6-9 250 Gahanna, OH/ Gahanna Lincoln

40 Trent Forrest (Florida State) 2/1G 6-4 190 Chipley, FL/ Chipley

41 Ike Anigbogu (UCLA) C 6-10 230 Corona, CA/ Centennial

42 Kevin Huerter (Maryland) 2G 6-5 190 Clifton Park, NY/ Shenendehowa

43 Xavier Simpson (Michigan) PG 5-11 170 Lima, OH/ Lima Senior

44 Amir Coffey (Minnesota) WF 6-7 195 Minnetonka, MN/ Hopkins

45 James Banks (Texas ) C/F 6-11 235 La Porte, IN/ La Lumiere School

46 Sam Cunliffe (Arizona State) 2G 6-6 195 Seattle, WA/ Rainier Beach

47 Tyler Cook (Iowa) C/F 6-9 245 St. Louis, MO/ Chaminade Prep

48 Anthony Cowan (Maryland) PG 6-0 170 Washington, DC/ St. Johns Collegiate H.S.

49 Derek Funderburk (Ohio State) C/F 6-9 210 Chatham, VA/ Hargrave Military Academy

50 Carsen Edwards (Purdue) PG 6-1 180 Humble, TX/ Atascocita

51 Javin DeLaurier (Duke) PF 6-9 210 Charlottesville, VA/ St. Annes Belfield

52 Robert Williams (Texas A&M) PF 6-8 225 Vivian, LA/ North Caddo

53 Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma) WF 6-8 215 Edmond, OK/ Edmond Memorial

54 Curtis Jones (Indiana) 2/1G 6-4 175 Huntington, WV/ Huntington Prep

55 Braxton Key (Blackwell) (Alabama) WF 6-7 220 Mouth of Wilson, VA/ Oak Hill Academy

56 Vance Jackson (Connecticut) WF 6-8 215 Napa, CA/ Prolific Prep Academy

57 Ty Jerome (Virginia) PG 6-4 190 New Rochelle, NY/ Iona Prep

58 Jaylen Fisher (UNLV) PG 6-2 185 Arlington, TN/ Bolton

59 Brendan Bailey (Marquette) WF 6-7 190 American Fork, UT/ American Fork

60 Matt Moyer (Syracuse) W/PF 6-7+ 215 South Kent, CT/ South Kent

61 Temple Gibbs, Jr. (Notre Dame) 2/1G 6-2+ 180 West Orange, NJ/ Seton Hall Prep

62 Jarron Cumberland (Cincinnati) G/F 6-5 215 Wilmington, OH/ Wilmington

63 Mark Vital (Baylor) WF 6-6 210 Dallas. TX/ Advanced Prep International

64 Jakolby Long (Iowa State) G/F 6-5 210 Mustang, OK/ Mustang

65 Charlie Moore (Memphis) PG 5-11 170 Chicago, IL/ Morgan Park

66 Micah Potter (Ohio State) C 6-10 245 Montverde, FL/ Montverde Academy

67 Sedee Keita (South Carolina) C/F 6-10 240 Greenville, SC/ 22 Feet Academy

68 Abdul Ado (Mississippi State) C 6-9 230 Chattanooga, TN/ Hamilton Heights Christian

69 Tyree Crump (Georgia) 1/2G 6-3 180 Bainbridge, GA/ Bainbridge

70 Troy Baxter (South Florida) W/PF 6-9 195 Oldsmar, FL/ Oldsmar Christian

71 Mario Kegler (Mississippi State) WF 6-7 215 Mouth of Wilson, VA/ Oak Hill Academy

72 Romello White (Georgia Tech) PF 6-8+ 220 Bradenton, FL/ IMG Academy

73 Tony Carr (Penn State) PG 6-4+ 190 Philadelphia, PA/ Roman Catholic

74 De’Jon Jarreau (Massachusetts) G/F 6-5 180 New Orleans, LA/ McDonough 35 H.S.

75 John Mooney (Notre Dame) PF/C 6-9 245 Altamonte Springs, FL/ Lake Brantley

76 Mitch Lightfoot (Kansas) PF 6-8 215 Gilbert, AZ/ Gilbert Christian

77 Rapolas Ivanauskas (Northwestern) W/PF 6-8 210 Wolfeboro, NH/ Brewster Academy

78 Lamar Stevens (Penn State) WF 6-6 220 Philadelphia, PA/ Roman Catholic

79 M. J. Cage (Oregon) C/F 6-10 225 Santa Ana, CA/ Mater Dei

80 Samuel Japhet-Mathias ( Wake Forest C 6-10 275 Bradenton, FL/ IMG Academy

81 Jared Harper (Auburn) PG 5-11 165 Mableton, GA/ Pebblebrook

82 Quentin Goodin (Xavier) 1/2G 6-4 175 Campbellsville, KY/ Taylor County

83 Jonah Mathews (Southern Cal) 2G 6-3 185 Santa Monica, CA/ Santa Monica

84 Myles Powell (Seton Hall) 2/1G 6-3 205 South Kent, CT/ South Kent Prep

85 Kwe Parker (Tennessee) 1/2G 6-2 175 High Point, NC/ Wesleyan Christian

86 Kobe Paras (UCLA) G/F 6-5 190 Los Angeles, CA/ Middlebrooks Academy

87 Mamado Diarra (Connecticut) PF/C 6-8 215 Putnam, CT/ Putnam Science Academy

88 Trevor Stanback (Stanford) C/F 6-10 215 Pasadena, CA/ Maranatha

89 Jethro Tshisumpa (Arizona State) C 6-10 250 Grundy, VA/ Mountain Mission School

90 Khadim Sy (Virginia Tech) C/F 6-9+ 240 Mouth of Wilson, VA/ Oak Hill Academy

91 Dylan Painter (Villanova) C/F 6-10 225 Hershey, PA/ Hershey

92 Corey Manigault (Pittsburgh) C/F 6-9 245 Fairfax, VA/ Paul VI

93 Austin Davis (Michigan) C 6-10 250 Onstead, MI/ Onstead Community

94 Sam Hauser (Marquette) WF 6-6 195 Stevens Point, WI/ Stevens Point Area Sr.

95 J. J Rhymes G/F 6-5 190 Phoenix, AZ/ Shadow Mountain

94 Maciej Bender (West Virginia) C/F 6-11 235 Grundy, VA/ Mountain Mission School

97 Jon Teske (Michigan) C 6-11 220 Medina, OH/ Medina

98 Lamar Peters (Mississippi State) 1/2G 6-1 170 New Orleans, LA/ Landry-Walker

99 Xavier Sneed (Kansas State) G/F 6-5 190 Florissant, MO/ Hazelwood Central

100 Ryan Kriener (Iowa) PF/C 6-9 240 Spirit Lake, IA/ Spirit Lake

100 Taurean Thompson PF/C 6-10 215 Wolfeboro, NH/ Brewster Academy

100 Keith Smith (Oregon) WF 6-7 190 Seattle, WA/ Rainier Beach

100 Jay Huff (Virginia) C/F 6-10 195 Durham, NC/ Voyager Academy

100 Jordan Harris (Georgia) 2G 6-5 185 Donalsonville, GA/ Seminole County

#####





Top Performers in the 28th Annual Bob Gibbons Fall Evaluation Clinic

By Bob Gibbons

The 28th Annual Bob Gibbons Fall Evaluation Clinic was held September 20-21 at the good facilities at Xcel Sportsplex, Hendersonville, NC. We sincerely appreciate the hospitality and assistance of Xcel Sportsplex owner/operators Rick and Beverly Moore.

As always our head clinician, Andy Muse, Winston-Salem, NC, Mount Tabor HS, and his assistant clinic/evaluators, Sean Vestal, Winston-Salem North Forsyth HS, and Mike Muse, Kernersville, NC, East Forsyth HS, did a superb job of organizing, directing, and

keeping the event on schedule and running smoothly.

Our clinic speakers were outstanding. Legendary former Charlotte Latin coach, Jerry Faulkner, now at Hilton Head, SC, Prep, spoke on Saturday morning. His topic was how to use this clinic to be recruited. On Sunday morning after a devotional prayer by Andy Muse, his older brother, former Wake Forest assistant, Mike Muse, gave a highly motivational talk to players and their families on working together to improve the total

basketball experience in high school, and after. I talked about our clinic theme of back 

to the basics,”meaning players need to focus on developing and improving their fundamental skills, not playing “showtime, self-centered basketball.” On Sunday morning I critiqued the previous day’s overall performance: too many bad shots, lack of team play, not enough passing and defense. The players did perform better.

The two top rated prospects in this clinic, ironically, are two legitimate candidates for “MrBasketball” in South Carolina. They were the two top seniors (Class of 2015) in our fall Clinic: 6-5 G/F Xavier McDaniel, Jr., Columbia, SC, Hammond, and 6-4 2G

Jeffrey Gandy, Florence, SC, Wilson.

Other Top Seniors in our clinic: 6-0 PG Malcolm Cumberbatch, Charlottte, NC, 

Northside Christian (the top prospect in point guard drills); 6-3 2G Cameron Caldwell,Davidson, NC, Davidson Day (the top prospect in wing drills); 5-11 PG Chaston RayeCharlotte, NC, Providence Day;  6-5 G/F Roy McMillan, Raleigh, NC, Broughton;6-5 WF Tyler Wigington, 5-10 PG Trey Bliss, 5-11 1/2G Tyler Johnson and 6-5 WF Nolan Whitener, all of Newton, NC, Fred T. Foard HS; 6-8 C Will BucknerArden, NC, Christ School (the top prospect in post drills); 6-5 WF Matthew Lee, Charlotte, NC, Providence Day; 6-2 Kel Berry, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten; 5-11 1/2G

Lane Justus, Flat Rock, NC, East Henderson; 6-1 PG Tyson Sellers, Asheville, NC,

Carolina Day; 6-2 2G Garius Kemp, Newnan, GA, HS; 6-4 G/F Thomas Nieminen,

6-1 PG Quante Henry, Marion, NC, McDowell.

Other promising seniors: 5-11 PG Tyje Hamilton, Forest City, NC, East Rutherford;

6-0 2G Dominic Corbitt, Columbia, SC, Westwood; 6-3 G/F Ben Gustafson, Hendersonville, NC, West Henderson; 6-0 1/2G Sam McKinney, Bakersville, NC,

Mitchell; 6-0 1/2G Hakeem Rowe, Indian Trail, NC, Metrolina Christian; 5-11 1/2G

Alphonso McCall and 5-10 2G Errol Handy, both of Florence, SC, Wilson; 5-10

PG Damon Scott, Asheville, NC, HS;  5-10 PG Tommy May, McDonough, GA, Ola;

6-3 G/F Dominic Dee, Gastonia, NC, Highland Tech; 5-11 2G Lawrence Hickson,

Cordova, SC, Edisto; and 5-10 2G Corey Abney, Hampton, GA, Dutchtown.

The No. 1 junior prospect was Nigeria native, super athlete, 6-6 P/WF Emeka Nwanko,

Indian Trail, NC, Metrolina Christian. Other Top Juniors (Class of 2016): 6-3 G/F

Noah Harper, Columbia, SC, Spring Valley; 6-4 G/F Zach Reeves and 6-1 PG 

Christian Nichols, both of Arden, NC, Christ School; 5-9 PG Ramel Johnson, Blythewood, SC, HS; 6-2 1/2G Brevin Galloway, Anderson, SC, T.L. Hanna;

5-11 1/2G Bishup Walton, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten; 6-2 2G Myles McGregor,

Davidson, NC, Davidson Day; 6-3 P/WF Chris Chaney, IndianTrail, NC, Metrolina

Christian; 6-6+ C/F Spencer Kirkpatrick, Asheville, NC, Carolina Day; 5-10 PG

Fred Sanders, Charlotte, NC, Mallard Creek; 6-2 2G Austin Hicks, and 6-3 WF Ryan 

Denton, both of Newton, NC, Fred T Foard; 5-9 1/2G Tyriq Smith and 5-11 2G Marquis Green, both of Darlington,SC, Mayo; 6-1 2G Tayjawn Brevard, Rock Hill, SC, HS; 6-4 WF Andrew VanNorden, Travelers Rest, SC, HS; 6-5, 285 lbs., C Devon Kearney, and 6-1 2G Jake Cowan, both of Griffin, GA, Skipstone Academy; 6-1 1/2G Zach DawkinsGastonia, NC, Highland Tech; 6-1 1/2G Tyler Brevard, West Columbia, SC, Gray Academy; 6-3 2G Matthew East, Dublin, GA, Trinity Christian; 6-2 2G Malik AlstonFlat Rock, NC, East Henderson; and 6-2 2G Khalil Smith, McDonough, GA, Eagles Landing.

Top Sophomores (Class of 2017), led by versatile athlete, 6-2 2G Jamal Bryant, Florence, SC, Wilson, and skilled 6-0 1/2G Cammeron Harmon, Pikeville, KY, Shelby Valley. Other top sophomores: still developing 6-6 G/F Duncan LeXander, now at Florence, SC, Wilson (his third school in three years). Duncan must improve his shooting, and I am certain that his uncle and coach at Wilson High, Derrick McQueen, can help him accomplish that. 

More promising sophs: 6-2 1/2G Austin Gilyard, Lexington, NC, North Davidson; 6-7 C/F Ben Lochen, Asheville, NC, Carolina Day; 6-2 2G Ja’Cor Nelson, Hopkins, SC, Lower Richland;  6-4 WF Davis Phillips, Hendersonville, NC, West Henderson; “glue guy,” 6-3 G/F Anderson Keller, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten, the consumate team player; 5-10 PG Blake Walker, Florence, SC, Wilson; 5-9 PG Ke’Auntay Mason, Hampton, GA, Dutchtown; 5-9 2G Omare Jenkins, Columbia, SC, Dreher; 5-11 PG Joah Logan, Ronda, NC, East Wilkes; and 5-10 PG Jake Owens, Alpharetta, GA, Kingsridge Christian.

Top Freshmen (Class of 2018): the two at the top of the list are versatile, do-everything

6-0 2G Tripp Greene, Lewisville, Forsyth Country Day, and sharpshooting athlete,

6-2 2G Trey Wertz, Charlotte, NC, Providence Day. Other talented freshmen: 5-10 PG

Kody Shubert, Denver, NC, Lincoln Charter; 6-4 G/F Foster Bridges, Landrum, SC, HS: 5-11 PG Malcolm Wade, Waxhaw, NC, Cuthbertson; 5-11 PG Blan Hodges, Taylorsville, NC, Alexander County; 5-11 1/2G Tai Giger, Asheville, NC, Carolina Day; and 5-101/2G Dredan Brown, Florence, SC, Wilson. 

Top 8th Graders (Class of 2019): 6-2 P/WF Dallaz Corbitt, Columbia, SC, Longleaf Middle; 5-10 2G Jackson Gabriel, Denver, NC, Lincoln Charter; 6-0 2G Zach Baldinelli, Boiling Springs, SC, Rainbow Middle; and 5-5 PG Trey Smith, Campobello, SC, Middle.

#

FALL EVALUATION CLINIC DATES SET FOR SEPTEMBER

2014  BOB GIBBONS FALL EVALUATION CLINIC,  September 20-21,  in the excellent facilities at  Xcel Sportsplex  in  Hendersonville, NC. If your goal and dream is to earn a college basketball scholarship, this evaluation event is a “must opportunity” for you to upgrade your basketball skills and abilities, and to get national exposure. This is our 28th year of conducting evaluation clinics that have benefited thousands of young men.  For more information, see the information below or email us at:  bobgibbons7@gmail.com.   

For more information on the clinic, click here.
For the clinic injury waiver form, click here.
For the clinic acceptance form, click here


Tournament of Champions

Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions

The Scoop

The 2014 Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions is celebrating its 21st year, and is one of the marquee national tournaments.  Register early as the tournament sold out in every age group and we expect it to sell out again in 2014.

To register your team (s), click here or you mail the call the direct line at Suwanee Sports Academy at 678-541-0263 and ask for Eric Eleton.   Again, our capacity is limited so register early if you want to take part in one of the nation's premier tournaments.   

The Ins-and-Outs

Dates: Friday, May 2nd - Sunday, May 4th 

Ages: Boys 6th Grade/12U - 11th Grade/17U  

Cost: $595 for High School Division/$475 for Middle School Division

Format: Pool Play into Bracket Play (3 Game Minimum)    

Venue: Suwanee Sports Academy and Surrounding Gyms

Schedule: The tournament schedule will be linked here on the Wednesday before the tournament.

 

Why Gibbons Tournament of Champions                

Scouting Services: The Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions is one of the most highly scouted event's of the year.  Writers from HoopSeen, ESPN, Rivals, Scout and other top media organizations will be on hand to report on the competition.  The Gibbons report also covers the event and reaches over 300 college programs.   

                        

                         Top Competition: The Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions attracts top teams from around the nation and is highly selective.  Qualifying teams can have confidence they will have an opportunity to compete against the best.

                        

                         Collegiate Officials: Good officiating usually goes unnoticed but bad officiating can ruin your tournament.   In line with trying to offer the most professional and rewarding experience to your teams, the invitational division will be officiated by collegiate level officials.  

                        

                         Media and Stats: Individual Player statistics will be kept for all games.   Select matchups will also be broadcast over the internet.   In addition, all tournament results and standing are available online in real time.  An all tournament team and MVPs will also be selected.

                        

                         Great Tournament Destination: Atlanta is an easy travel destination for many teams and hotel accommodations near the venue are inexpensive. Click Here for Hotel Information

 

 

                         Venue: For more than a decade Suwanee Sports Academy has been the place where some of the best players around come to test their skills.  The facility is regarded by many as the best place in the country for hosting basketball tournaments.

                        

                         Rules: We have Rules and we follow them.  All teams are required to check-in and show birth certficates and grade reports. 

                        




Top Performers in the 27th Annual Bob Gibbons Fall Evaluation Clinic

By Bob Gibbons

The 27th Annual Bob Gibbons Fall Evaluation Clinic at Carolina Courts in Indian Trail, NC, featured 156 participants from 9 states. Top Seniors (Class of 2013): Former Utah resident, 6-4 G/F Koel Cutler, now at Myrtle Beach, SC, Socastee; 6-9 C Marshall Macheldt and 6-8 PF Trey Weston, both from Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Day;  6-7 PF Kevin Penata, Martinsville, VA, Carlisle School; 6-2 PG Scott Meredith, Pilot Mountain, NC, East Surry; 6-1 2G Kenny Poston and 6-1 2G D.J. Cunningham, both from Cherryville, NC, H.S.; 6-5 W/PF Zach Wilmoth, Dobson, NC, Surry Central; 6-3 2G Michael Pomeroy, Black Mountain, NC, Charles D. Owen; 6-4 G/F Taveon Hale and 6-1 2/1G Raekwon McCall, both from Florence, SC, Wilson H.S.; 6-4 G/F James Tillman, Kings Montain, NC, H.S.; 5-10 PG Brendan McNeal, Locust Grove, GA, Luella; 6-1 1/2G Ryan Raines, Black Mountain, NC, Charles D. Owen; 6-3 G/F Mon’Darius Black, Shelby, NC; 6-1 2G Chad Sanders, Kings Mountain, NC, H.S.; 6-0 PG Gabriel Logan, Morganton, NC, Freedom; 6-0 PG Austin Nelson, McDonough, GA, Union Grove; 6-5 WF Tarik Jones and 6-2 2G Tamaric Jones, both from Timmonsville, SC, H.S.; 6-2 2G Matthew Tankersley, McDonough, GA, Eagles Landing; 6-0 PG Wes Smith, Norwood, NC, South Stanly; and 6-8 C Charles Benfield, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten.


Top Juniors (Class of 2015) our deepest, strongest class led by 6-4 2G Jeffrey Gandy, Florence, SC, Wilson, the No. 1 prospect in this clinic; top post prospect, 6-9 C/F Hunter Seacat, Mooresville, NC, Lake Norman; skilled 6-6 WF David Reynolds, Raleigh, NC, Ravenscroft; powerful 6-5 PF Peter Agba and  5-11 PG Darius Moore, both fromGreensboro, NC, Greensboro Day; 6-5 WF Mekhi Dula, Lenoir, NC, West Caldwell; 6-3 2G Matthew Morgan, Concord, NC, Cox Mill; 6-10 C Carson Mounce, Mount Airy, NC, H.S.; sharpshooter 6-4 2G Stephen Santa Ana, Charlotte, NC, Ardrey Kell; 6-6 PF Kendall Ivory, Orlando, FL, Freedom; 6-6 WF Jamel McAllister, Wake Forest, NC, H.S.;  6-8 C Jesse Deloach, Alpharetta, GA, Mt. Pisgah Christian;  5-9 PG Justin Gibson, Auburn, AL, H.S.; 6-5 WF Conner Boothe, Concord, NC, Jay M. Robinson; 5-11 PG Jordan Barber, Matthews, NC, Weddington; 6-2 WG Kel Berry, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten;  6-7 WF Samuel Arnold, Durham, NC, Bull City Prep;  6-3 G/F Cameron Caldwell and 5-11 PG Kenneth Hairston, both from  Davidson, NC; Davidson Day; 6-7 W/PF Latravis Dawkins, Forest City, NC, East Rutherford; 6-5 WF Cory Hanes, Winston-Salem, NC, Forsyth Country Day; 5-11 PG DeShawn Patterson, Red Springs, NC, Flora MacDonald Academy; 5-11 PG Robert “Trey” Bliss and 6-5 WF Justin Wigington, both from Newton, NC, Fred T. Foard; 5-11 PG Paul Sprick and Marquelle McIntyre, both from Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Day; 5-11 PG Jordan Greene, Hudson, NC, South Caldwell; 6-4 G/F Stephen Gavin, Savannah, GA, Savannah Country Day; 6-1 1/2G Tysheem McCaskie, Carrboro, NC, Pace Academy; 6-1 1/2G Blake Scherrman, Davidson, NC, Davidson Day; 6-4 G/F Mark Hood and 6-5 WF Ashton Smith, both from Lenoir, NC, West Caldwell; 6-2 2G Alex Kelly, Connelly Springs, NC, East Burke; 6-4 2G Winston Giles, Hillsville, VA, Carroll County; 6-0 2/1G Anthony Gomes, Kissimmee, FL, Poinciana; and 6-6 PF Will Trevitt, Macon, GA, Tatnall Square Academy.

Top Sophomores (Class of 2016), led by superb athlete 6-6 225 P/WF Yesid Perea, Martinsville, VA, Carlisle School. Other standouts: 6-5 P/WF D. J. Alexander, Salisbury, NC, Salisbury; 6-2 2G Noah Harper, Columbia, SC, Spring Valley; 6-0 PG Nicholas Worthy, Huntersville, NC, Lake Norman Charter;  6-2 2G   Tommy Sokolosky, Winston-Salem, NC, Mount Tabor; 6-6 C/F Jordan Wigington, Newton, NC, Fred T. Foard; 6-4 WF Jonathan Bolick and 5-11 2G Evan Johnson, both from Lenoir, NC, Hibriten; 5-11 2G Cedric Rembert, Sumter, SC, H.S.; 5-11 PG Jaylen Gore and 5-11 2G Ronald Bristol, both from Greensboro, NC, Northwest Guilford; 6-1 1/2G David Burch, Florence, SC, Wilson; 5-9 1/2G Marquis Green, Darlington, SC, H.S.; 5-9 PG Frankie Johnson and 5-8 PG Tyriq Smith, both from Darlington, SC, Mayo; 5-10 PG Chandler Murray, Charlotte, NC, Phillip O’ Berry; 6-0 PG Jordan McKenzie, Concord, NC, Jay M. Robinson; and 6-3 G/F Larry McLeod, Sanford, NC, Southern Lee.                   

Top Freshmen (Class of 2017): the two at the top of the list are versatile, do-everything, 6-5+ G/F Duncan LeXander, Cornelius, NC, William A. Hough, and laser-quick 6-1 PG Lavar Batts, Concord,

NC, Jay M. Robinson. Other talented freshmen: 6-6 C/F Joshua Helton, Kings Mountain, NC, H.S.;

6-5 P/WF Jaylen Quick, Florence, SC, South Florence; 5-10 PG Jordan Perkins, Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Day; 5-7 PG Jonathan Henryhand and 6-2 G/F Rodney Gunn, both from Columbia, SC, Irmo; 6-3 2/1G Jalen Cameron, Florence, SC, West Florence;  5-9 1/2G Evans Baird, Savannah, GA, Savannah Country Day; 6-0 PG Darriel Brown, Lewisville, NC, Forsyth Country Day; 5-8 PG Cammeron Harmon, London, KY, North Laurel; 6-1 PG Carlos Nuttry, Hopkins, SC, Lower Richland; 5-4 PG Brady Berger, Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Catholic; 5-5 PG Sharif Brown, Charlotte, NC, Phillip O’Berry; 6-2 G/F Addison Eichensehr, Monroe, NC, Piedmont; 6-2 G/F Anderson Keller, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten; 5-8 PG Holden Greene, Forest City, NC, East Rutherford;  6-0 PG Austin Gilyard, Lexington, NC, North Davidson; and 5-11 2G Jack McArdleCharlotte, NC, Charlotte Catholic.


Top 8th Graders (Class of 2018): toping the list is the most promising prospect in this clinic, regardless of class, 6-4 G/F Will Dillard, who will play up and be a significant player on Coach Freddie Johnson’s “loaded” Greensboro Day School (NC) varsity team. Other promising 8th Graders: 5-8 PG Kody Shubert, Denver, NC, Lincoln Charter; sharpshooting 5-11 1/2G Trey Wertz, Charlotte, NC, United Faith Christian; 6-0 1/2G Dax Hollifield, Shelby, NC, Shelby Middle; 5-7 PG Blan Hodges, Hickory, NC, Hickory Chistian; and 5-9 PG Malcolm Wade, Waxhaw, NC, Cuthbertson Middle.

###


 

27th Annual Bob Gibbons Fall Evaluation Clinic set for September 28 - 29, 2013 at Carolina Courts

The 2013  BOB GIBBONS FALL EVALUATION CLINIC IS SET FOR September 28-29,  in the excellent facilities at  Carolina Courts  in  Indian Trail, NC. If your goal and dream is to earn a college basketball scholarship, this evaluation event is a “must opportunity” for you to upgrade your basketball skills and abilities, and to get national exposure. This is our 27rd year of conducting evaluation clinics that have benefited thousands of young men.

Bob Gibbons has long been the nation’s most respected, and the Number One-rated high school basketball talent evaluator. He serves on the selection committee for the McDonald's All-American Game; is a top advisor for several national all-star games; and does player ratings for numerous publications, including his own highly acclaimed All Star Scouting Service for colleges.

Mr. Gibbons and his highly-qualified staff will conduct an intensive two-day evaluation clinic designed to provide you with the optimum opportunity to play your game, and to have your personal evaluation sent to over 300 college coaches and scouts. Our objective is to assist each participant in increasing his fundamental skills level in this current era of “bad basketball.” We will instruct you on how the game should be playedand enhance your chances of earning the best possible collegiate basketball scholarship before the Fall Signing Period in November.

For more information on the clinic, click here.
For the clinic injury waiver form, click 2014 Fall Clinic Player Invitation on Letterhead.doc
103.5 KB.
For the clinic acceptance form, click here.

26th Annual Bob Gibbons Spring Evaluation Clinic Standout Players

The 26th Annual Bob Gibbons Spring Evaluation Clinic was held May 18-19 in the excellent  facilities at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, SC. Attending this stellar teaching/evaluation event were some very promising  young prospects” in classes 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. As always the theme of our clinic is “Back to the  Basics,” and our goals are to stress that players must work constantly to develop and improve their fundamental skills, play “hard-nosed team basketball” at both ends of the court, and set their goals to “become the best they can be.” Player evaluations from this clinic are sent to over 300 colleges.

The event is organized and directed by long-time Evaluator/Scout Bob Gibbons, expertly assisted by Head Clinician Andy Muse, the outstanding head coach at Winston-Salem, NC, Mount Tabor HS. Also, working as a drills instructor and Player Evaluator was Wesley Hsu, now living in Winston-Salem, NC, and a current member of the Chinese National Team.  Point Guard Station Drills were directed by Larry Sipe, Kings Mountain, NC, H.S. Wings Station drills director was Darryl Robinson, Wake Forest, NC, Wake-Forest Rolesville High School. And Post Station drills director was Gary Bowne, Hickory, NC, Hickory Christian Academy.

The clinic format included motivational talks by  Bob Gibbons, Andy Muse, and our clinicians; skills development drills at each position; 3-on-3 competetion; and two games daily for each team. The event was greatly enhanced by the experience of the eight highly qualified team coaches, all of whom have worked for us in past clinics.

The three most impressive performers in the 2013 Spring Clinic were Class of 2015 (junior) prospect, versatile, multi-talented young player, 6-7 P/WF Courtney Alexander II, Mableton, GA, Whitefield Academy, the son of former NBA player Courtney Alexander; Class of 2015 (junior) prospect, high scoring, athletic 6-3+ 2G Jeffrey Gandy, Florence, SC, Wilson H.S.; and Class of 2014 (rising senior) prospect, ultimate competitor, sharpshooter, and defensive stopper, 6-3 G/F Elijah Weems, Marietta, GA, Walton H.S.

The top performers at each position were:

POSTS

1.      Courtney Alexander 2015    P/WF  6-7      190   Mableton, GA, Whitefield Academy

2.      Precious Ayah           2016     C/F     6-7+    225   Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian

3.      Marshall Macheledt  2014     C/F     6-8      210   Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Day

4.      Joshua Culver          2015    PF/C    6-7+    200   Lilburn, GA, Berkmar

5.      Tre Dawkins              2015    P/WF  6-5      190   Gaffney, SC, Gaffney

 

WINGS

1.      Jeffrey Gandy            2015    2G       6-3+   180   Florence, SC, Wilson

2.      Elijah Weems             2014    G/F      6-3     190   Marietta, GA, Walton

3.      Abdul Dial                   2015    WF       6-4      205  West Palm Beach, FL, Palm Beach Central

4.      John Ogwuche          2016    2G       6-3      175  Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian 

5.      Justin Ravenel          2015    2G       6-3      180  Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian             

6.      Kareem Brewton       2015    2G       6-2      185  Snellville, GA, Shiloh

7.      Laquincy Rideau       2015    2G       6-2      190  West Palm Beach, FL, Palm Beach Lakes

8.      Chandler Harrison    2015    G/F      6-3      180  North Augusta, SC, North Augusta

9.      Malik McCormick      2015    G/F      6-2      190  Mooresville, NC, Lake Norman Charter

10.  Wes Fazia                   2016    WF       6-5      175  Salisbury, NC, Salisbury

 

                                                        POINT GUARDS

1.      Andre.Blanton           2015    1/2G    6-1      175  Locust Grove, GA, Luella

2.      Garius Kemp              2015    PG       6-1      165  Newnan, GA, North Gate

3.      Matthew McMorris    2014    PG       6-1      170  Buford, GA, Buford

4.      Jalen Burnett             2015    1/2G    6-1      180  Graham, NC, Southern Alamance

5.      Tivareon Pinnix         2015    PG       6-1      170  Pittsboro, NC, Northwood

6.      Damian Foreman       2014    PG       5-11    175  Fort Mill, SC, Indian Land

 

TOP 2017 (RISING FRESHMEN PROSPECTS)

1.      Duncan LeXander      2017    WF       6-5       170  Mooresville, NC, Pine Lake Prep

2.      Luia Leon                    2017    1/2G    6-4       165  Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian

3.      Holden Greene          2017    PG       5-8       125  Forest City, NC, East Rutherford`

4.      Adam Ellis                   2017    PG       6-0       180  Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian

5.      Justin Forrest             2017    2G       5-10     160  Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian

 

 

OTHER 2013 CLINIC PLAYERS OF NOTE

 JuWuan Wright                2015    WF       6-4+     175  Fayetteville, NC, Jack Britt

Alexander Powell             2014    2G       6-3       180  Greenville, SC, St. Joseph’s Catholic

Joshua Holliday                2015    2G       6-2       165  Austell, GA, South Cobb

John Eck                           2014    2G       6-5       175  Hilton Head, SC, Hilton Head Prep

Darius Norris                    2015    2G       6-1       160  Locust Grove, GA, Luella

Jermaine Blackmon         2015    P/WF   6-4       195  Davidson, NC, Davidson Day

Trey Williams                    2015    C/F      6-5       240  Kennesaw, GA, North Cobb

Tyson Sellers                   2015    PG       5-11     155  Black Mountain, NC, Owen

Charles Brown                 2014    P/WF   6-4+     200  Locust Grove, GA, Luella

Quante Henry                   2015    PG       5-11     175  Marion, NC, McDowell

Dwight Lancaster             2014    2G       6-0       160  Wake Forest, NC, Wake Forest-Rolesville

Matthew Tankersley        2014    2G       6-1       170  McDonough, GA, Eagles Landing

Eric McIver                       2014    PF       6-5       235  Conyers, GA, Heritage

Connor Barnard               2014    WF       6-5       185  Spartanburg, SC, Broome

Justin Jones                     2014    G/F      6-3       175  Spartanburg, SC, Broome

Nick Roberts                    2016    2G       6-0       150  Durham, NC, Durham Academy

Christian Davis                2015    PG       5-10     155  North Augusta, SC, North Augusta

Alexander Ash                  2014    W/PF   6-5       210  Raleigh, NC, Grace Christian

Maurice Love                   2015    G/F      6-2       165  Conyers, GA, Rockdale

Jalen Glover                     2014    2/1G    6-3       180  Covington, GA, Newton          

Jarrod Rogers                  2014    PG       5-11     155  Trinity, NC, Trinity

Nygel Vaughn                   2016    1/2G    5-10     175  Columbia, SC, Heathwood Hall

Ryan Grigston                  2014    2G       6-2       180  Monroe, NC, Central Academy

B. J. Grevey                      2015    2G       6-2       175  Charleston, SC, Bishop England

Justin Holliday                  2016    2G       5-11     155  Austell, GA, South Cobb

Marco Bennett                 2015    G/F      6-4       180  Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian

Carter Powell                   2016    G/F      6-4       165  Greenville, SC, St. Joseph’s Catholic

Marlin Cook                      2015    PG       5-8       160  Conyers, GA, Salem

Kyle Mertins                     2015    2G       6-0       170  Harrisburg, NC, Hickory Grove

Logan Gant                       2016    PG       5-9       135  Taylorsville, NC, Alexander Central

Fernando Velandia          2014    G/F      6-3       180  Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian

Donovan Culver              2014    2G       5-10     150  Fayetteville, GA, Fayette County       

Maliq Green                      2016    2G       5-10     140  Manning, SC, Lawrence Mannin Acad.

Dalton Thomas                 2015    WF       6-4       180  Pittsboro, NC, Northwood

Evan Hill                            2015    1/2G    6-0       185  Mableton, GA, Whitefield Academy

Jerrin Joseph                   2016    PG       5-6       130  Mount Holly, NC, Mountain Island Charter

Noah Lineberry                2015    P/WF   6-3       210  Suwanee, GA, North Gwinnett

Blan Hodges                     2018    PG       5-5       100  Hiddenite, NC, East Alexander Middle

 

###

 



Content copyright . Bob Gibbons All Star Sports. All rights reserved.
Website Builder