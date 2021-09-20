BOB GIBBONS’ CLASS OF 2016 TOP 100 PLAYERS
February 16, 2016
Overview: Following are our updated rankings of the Top 100 players in the Senior Class of 2016. We have tried to exclude any 5th year seniors or post-grads. To the best of our knowledge only true high school seniors are on this list. Also, we have excluded Top 100 prospects that have been seriously injured, and will not play their senior year. This includes Harry Giles (rated #1), Dennis Smith (rated #7), and Joe Hampton (rated #97). Also, several players will enroll early in college, including Dennis Smith, Wenyen Gabriel (#15), and Jayce Johnson (#70).
TOP 100 SENIORS (Class of 2016)
RANK NAME POS HT WT CITY/STATE/HIGH SCHOOL
1 Lonzo Ball (UCLA) PG 6-5 175 Chino Hills, CA/ Chino Hills
2 Josh Jackson WF 6-7+ 190 Napa, CA/ Prolific Prep Academy
3 Jayson Tatum (Duke) WF 6-8 195 St. Louis, MO/ Chaminade College Prep
4 De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky) PG 6-4 185 Katy, TX / Cypress Lakes
5 Miles Bridges (Michigan State) WF 6-7 225 Huntington, WV/ Huntington Prep
6 Edrice “Bam” Adebayo (Kentucky) PF/C 6-9 240 High Point, NC/ High Point Christian
7 Markelle Fultz (Washington) 2/1G 6-4 185 Hyattsville, MD/ DeMatha Catholic
8 Malik Monk (Kentucky) 2/1G 6-4 185 Bentonville, AR/ Bentonville
9 T.J. Leaf, (UCLA) P/WF 6-9+ 215 El Cajon, CA/ Foothills Christian
10 Frank Jackson (Duke) 2/1G 6-3 200 American Fork, UT/ Lone Peak
11 Josh Langford (Michigan State) G/F 6-6 200 Madison, AL/ Madison Academy
12 Dewan Huell (Miami, FL) C/F 6-10 215 Miami, FL/ Miami Norland
13 Rawle Alkins G/F 6-5 215 Raleigh, NC/ Word of God Christian Academy
14 Jarrett Allen C/F 6-10 225 Austin, TX/ St. Stephen’s Episcopal
15 Tony Bradley (North Carolina) C/F 6-10 230 Bartow, FL/ Bartow Senior
16 Marques Bolden C 6-11 240 DeSoto, TX/ DeSoto
17 Udoka Azubuike (Kansas) C 6-11 280 Jacksonville, FL/ Potter’s House Christian
18 Mustapha Heron (Auburn) G/F 6-5 200 West Haven, CT/ Sacred Heart
19 Alterique Gilbert (Connecticut) PG 6-1 170 Lithonia, GA/ Miller Grove
20 Andrew Jones (Texas) 2/1G 6-4 195 Irving, TX/ MacArthur
21 Terrance Ferguson (Alabama) G/F 6-7 185 Dallas, TX/ Advanced Prep International
22 Eli Wright (Mississippi State) 2G 6-5 190 Greenville, SC/ 22 Feet Academy from Kentucky
23 J. J. Caldwell (Texas A&M) PG 6-0 175 Cypress, TX/ SATCH (home schooled)
24 Kyle Guy (Virginia) 2/1G 6-3 170 Indianapolis, IN/ Lawrence Central
25 V. J. King (Louisville) WF 6-7+ 190 Fairfax, VA/ Paul VI
26 Zach Collins (Gonzaga) C 6-10 235 Las Vegas, NV/ Bishop Gorman
27 Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s) PG 6-1 160 Brooklyn, NY/ Thomas Jefferson
28 Tyus Battle (Syracuse) G/F 6-6 195 Metuchen, NJ/ St. Joseph High
29 Kobi Simmons 1/2G 6-5 185 Alpharetta, GA/ St. Francis School
30 Sasha Killeya-Jones (Kentucky) PF/C 6-11 205 Lynchburg, VA/ Virginia Episcopal School
31 Cassius Winston (Michigan State) PG 6-1 180 Detroit, MI/ U. of Detroit Jesuit
32 Schnider Herard (Mississippi State) C 6-10 245 Plano, TX/ Prestonwood Christian Academy
33 Payton Pritchard (Oregon) PG 6-2 185 West Linn, OR/ West Linn
34 Seventh Woods (North Carolina) 1/2G 6-2 175 Columbia, SC/ Hammond
35 Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma) 2G 6-5 187 Katy, TX/ Seven Lakes
36 Juwan Durham (Connecticut) PF 6-11 205 Tampa, FL, Tampa Prep
37 Brandon Robinson (North Carolina) 2G 6-5 190 Douglasville, GA/ Douglas County
38 De’Ron Davis (Indiana) PF/C 6-9 240 Aurora, CO/ Overland
39 Nick Ward (Michigan State) C/F 6-9 250 Gahanna, OH/ Gahanna Lincoln
40 Trent Forrest (Florida State) 2/1G 6-4 190 Chipley, FL/ Chipley
41 Ike Anigbogu (UCLA) C 6-10 230 Corona, CA/ Centennial
42 Kevin Huerter (Maryland) 2G 6-5 190 Clifton Park, NY/ Shenendehowa
43 Xavier Simpson (Michigan) PG 5-11 170 Lima, OH/ Lima Senior
44 Amir Coffey (Minnesota) WF 6-7 195 Minnetonka, MN/ Hopkins
45 James Banks (Texas ) C/F 6-11 235 La Porte, IN/ La Lumiere School
46 Sam Cunliffe (Arizona State) 2G 6-6 195 Seattle, WA/ Rainier Beach
47 Tyler Cook (Iowa) C/F 6-9 245 St. Louis, MO/ Chaminade Prep
48 Anthony Cowan (Maryland) PG 6-0 170 Washington, DC/ St. Johns Collegiate H.S.
49 Derek Funderburk (Ohio State) C/F 6-9 210 Chatham, VA/ Hargrave Military Academy
50 Carsen Edwards (Purdue) PG 6-1 180 Humble, TX/ Atascocita
51 Javin DeLaurier (Duke) PF 6-9 210 Charlottesville, VA/ St. Annes Belfield
52 Robert Williams (Texas A&M) PF 6-8 225 Vivian, LA/ North Caddo
53 Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma) WF 6-8 215 Edmond, OK/ Edmond Memorial
54 Curtis Jones (Indiana) 2/1G 6-4 175 Huntington, WV/ Huntington Prep
55 Braxton Key (Blackwell) (Alabama) WF 6-7 220 Mouth of Wilson, VA/ Oak Hill Academy
56 Vance Jackson (Connecticut) WF 6-8 215 Napa, CA/ Prolific Prep Academy
57 Ty Jerome (Virginia) PG 6-4 190 New Rochelle, NY/ Iona Prep
58 Jaylen Fisher (UNLV) PG 6-2 185 Arlington, TN/ Bolton
59 Brendan Bailey (Marquette) WF 6-7 190 American Fork, UT/ American Fork
60 Matt Moyer (Syracuse) W/PF 6-7+ 215 South Kent, CT/ South Kent
61 Temple Gibbs, Jr. (Notre Dame) 2/1G 6-2+ 180 West Orange, NJ/ Seton Hall Prep
62 Jarron Cumberland (Cincinnati) G/F 6-5 215 Wilmington, OH/ Wilmington
63 Mark Vital (Baylor) WF 6-6 210 Dallas. TX/ Advanced Prep International
64 Jakolby Long (Iowa State) G/F 6-5 210 Mustang, OK/ Mustang
65 Charlie Moore (Memphis) PG 5-11 170 Chicago, IL/ Morgan Park
66 Micah Potter (Ohio State) C 6-10 245 Montverde, FL/ Montverde Academy
67 Sedee Keita (South Carolina) C/F 6-10 240 Greenville, SC/ 22 Feet Academy
68 Abdul Ado (Mississippi State) C 6-9 230 Chattanooga, TN/ Hamilton Heights Christian
69 Tyree Crump (Georgia) 1/2G 6-3 180 Bainbridge, GA/ Bainbridge
70 Troy Baxter (South Florida) W/PF 6-9 195 Oldsmar, FL/ Oldsmar Christian
71 Mario Kegler (Mississippi State) WF 6-7 215 Mouth of Wilson, VA/ Oak Hill Academy
72 Romello White (Georgia Tech) PF 6-8+ 220 Bradenton, FL/ IMG Academy
73 Tony Carr (Penn State) PG 6-4+ 190 Philadelphia, PA/ Roman Catholic
74 De’Jon Jarreau (Massachusetts) G/F 6-5 180 New Orleans, LA/ McDonough 35 H.S.
75 John Mooney (Notre Dame) PF/C 6-9 245 Altamonte Springs, FL/ Lake Brantley
76 Mitch Lightfoot (Kansas) PF 6-8 215 Gilbert, AZ/ Gilbert Christian
77 Rapolas Ivanauskas (Northwestern) W/PF 6-8 210 Wolfeboro, NH/ Brewster Academy
78 Lamar Stevens (Penn State) WF 6-6 220 Philadelphia, PA/ Roman Catholic
79 M. J. Cage (Oregon) C/F 6-10 225 Santa Ana, CA/ Mater Dei
80 Samuel Japhet-Mathias ( Wake Forest C 6-10 275 Bradenton, FL/ IMG Academy
81 Jared Harper (Auburn) PG 5-11 165 Mableton, GA/ Pebblebrook
82 Quentin Goodin (Xavier) 1/2G 6-4 175 Campbellsville, KY/ Taylor County
83 Jonah Mathews (Southern Cal) 2G 6-3 185 Santa Monica, CA/ Santa Monica
84 Myles Powell (Seton Hall) 2/1G 6-3 205 South Kent, CT/ South Kent Prep
85 Kwe Parker (Tennessee) 1/2G 6-2 175 High Point, NC/ Wesleyan Christian
86 Kobe Paras (UCLA) G/F 6-5 190 Los Angeles, CA/ Middlebrooks Academy
87 Mamado Diarra (Connecticut) PF/C 6-8 215 Putnam, CT/ Putnam Science Academy
88 Trevor Stanback (Stanford) C/F 6-10 215 Pasadena, CA/ Maranatha
89 Jethro Tshisumpa (Arizona State) C 6-10 250 Grundy, VA/ Mountain Mission School
90 Khadim Sy (Virginia Tech) C/F 6-9+ 240 Mouth of Wilson, VA/ Oak Hill Academy
91 Dylan Painter (Villanova) C/F 6-10 225 Hershey, PA/ Hershey
92 Corey Manigault (Pittsburgh) C/F 6-9 245 Fairfax, VA/ Paul VI
93 Austin Davis (Michigan) C 6-10 250 Onstead, MI/ Onstead Community
94 Sam Hauser (Marquette) WF 6-6 195 Stevens Point, WI/ Stevens Point Area Sr.
95 J. J Rhymes G/F 6-5 190 Phoenix, AZ/ Shadow Mountain
94 Maciej Bender (West Virginia) C/F 6-11 235 Grundy, VA/ Mountain Mission School
97 Jon Teske (Michigan) C 6-11 220 Medina, OH/ Medina
98 Lamar Peters (Mississippi State) 1/2G 6-1 170 New Orleans, LA/ Landry-Walker
99 Xavier Sneed (Kansas State) G/F 6-5 190 Florissant, MO/ Hazelwood Central
100 Ryan Kriener (Iowa) PF/C 6-9 240 Spirit Lake, IA/ Spirit Lake
100 Taurean Thompson PF/C 6-10 215 Wolfeboro, NH/ Brewster Academy
100 Keith Smith (Oregon) WF 6-7 190 Seattle, WA/ Rainier Beach
100 Jay Huff (Virginia) C/F 6-10 195 Durham, NC/ Voyager Academy
100 Jordan Harris (Georgia) 2G 6-5 185 Donalsonville, GA/ Seminole County
#####
Top Performers in the 28th Annual Bob Gibbons Fall Evaluation Clinic
By Bob Gibbons
The 28th Annual Bob Gibbons Fall Evaluation Clinic was held September 20-21 at the good facilities at Xcel Sportsplex, Hendersonville, NC. We sincerely appreciate the hospitality and assistance of Xcel Sportsplex owner/operators Rick and Beverly Moore.
As always our head clinician, Andy Muse, Winston-Salem, NC, Mount Tabor HS, and his assistant clinic/evaluators, Sean Vestal, Winston-Salem North Forsyth HS, and Mike Muse, Kernersville, NC, East Forsyth HS, did a superb job of organizing, directing, and
keeping the event on schedule and running smoothly.
Our clinic speakers were outstanding. Legendary former Charlotte Latin coach, Jerry Faulkner, now at Hilton Head, SC, Prep, spoke on Saturday morning. His topic was how to use this clinic to be recruited. On Sunday morning after a devotional prayer by Andy Muse, his older brother, former Wake Forest assistant, Mike Muse, gave a highly motivational talk to players and their families on working together to improve the total
basketball experience in high school, and after. I talked about our clinic theme of back
to the basics,”meaning players need to focus on developing and improving their fundamental skills, not playing “showtime, self-centered basketball.” On Sunday morning I critiqued the previous day’s overall performance: too many bad shots, lack of team play, not enough passing and defense. The players did perform better.
The two top rated prospects in this clinic, ironically, are two legitimate candidates for “Mr. Basketball” in South Carolina. They were the two top seniors (Class of 2015) in our fall Clinic: 6-5 G/F Xavier McDaniel, Jr., Columbia, SC, Hammond, and 6-4 2G
Jeffrey Gandy, Florence, SC, Wilson.
Other Top Seniors in our clinic: 6-0 PG Malcolm Cumberbatch, Charlottte, NC,
Northside Christian (the top prospect in point guard drills); 6-3 2G Cameron Caldwell,Davidson, NC, Davidson Day (the top prospect in wing drills); 5-11 PG Chaston Raye, Charlotte, NC, Providence Day; 6-5 G/F Roy McMillan, Raleigh, NC, Broughton;6-5 WF Tyler Wigington, 5-10 PG Trey Bliss, 5-11 1/2G Tyler Johnson and 6-5 WF Nolan Whitener, all of Newton, NC, Fred T. Foard HS; 6-8 C Will Buckner, Arden, NC, Christ School (the top prospect in post drills); 6-5 WF Matthew Lee, Charlotte, NC, Providence Day; 6-2 Kel Berry, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten; 5-11 1/2G
Lane Justus, Flat Rock, NC, East Henderson; 6-1 PG Tyson Sellers, Asheville, NC,
Carolina Day; 6-2 2G Garius Kemp, Newnan, GA, HS; 6-4 G/F Thomas Nieminen,
6-1 PG Quante Henry, Marion, NC, McDowell.
Other promising seniors: 5-11 PG Tyje Hamilton, Forest City, NC, East Rutherford;
6-0 2G Dominic Corbitt, Columbia, SC, Westwood; 6-3 G/F Ben Gustafson, Hendersonville, NC, West Henderson; 6-0 1/2G Sam McKinney, Bakersville, NC,
Mitchell; 6-0 1/2G Hakeem Rowe, Indian Trail, NC, Metrolina Christian; 5-11 1/2G
Alphonso McCall and 5-10 2G Errol Handy, both of Florence, SC, Wilson; 5-10
PG Damon Scott, Asheville, NC, HS; 5-10 PG Tommy May, McDonough, GA, Ola;
6-3 G/F Dominic Dee, Gastonia, NC, Highland Tech; 5-11 2G Lawrence Hickson,
Cordova, SC, Edisto; and 5-10 2G Corey Abney, Hampton, GA, Dutchtown.
The No. 1 junior prospect was Nigeria native, super athlete, 6-6 P/WF Emeka Nwanko,
Indian Trail, NC, Metrolina Christian. Other Top Juniors (Class of 2016): 6-3 G/F
Noah Harper, Columbia, SC, Spring Valley; 6-4 G/F Zach Reeves and 6-1 PG
Christian Nichols, both of Arden, NC, Christ School; 5-9 PG Ramel Johnson, Blythewood, SC, HS; 6-2 1/2G Brevin Galloway, Anderson, SC, T.L. Hanna;
5-11 1/2G Bishup Walton, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten; 6-2 2G Myles McGregor,
Davidson, NC, Davidson Day; 6-3 P/WF Chris Chaney, IndianTrail, NC, Metrolina
Christian; 6-6+ C/F Spencer Kirkpatrick, Asheville, NC, Carolina Day; 5-10 PG
Fred Sanders, Charlotte, NC, Mallard Creek; 6-2 2G Austin Hicks, and 6-3 WF Ryan
Denton, both of Newton, NC, Fred T Foard; 5-9 1/2G Tyriq Smith and 5-11 2G Marquis Green, both of Darlington,SC, Mayo; 6-1 2G Tayjawn Brevard, Rock Hill, SC, HS; 6-4 WF Andrew VanNorden, Travelers Rest, SC, HS; 6-5, 285 lbs., C Devon Kearney, and 6-1 2G Jake Cowan, both of Griffin, GA, Skipstone Academy; 6-1 1/2G Zach Dawkins, Gastonia, NC, Highland Tech; 6-1 1/2G Tyler Brevard, West Columbia, SC, Gray Academy; 6-3 2G Matthew East, Dublin, GA, Trinity Christian; 6-2 2G Malik Alston, Flat Rock, NC, East Henderson; and 6-2 2G Khalil Smith, McDonough, GA, Eagles Landing.
Top Sophomores (Class of 2017), led by versatile athlete, 6-2 2G Jamal Bryant, Florence, SC, Wilson, and skilled 6-0 1/2G Cammeron Harmon, Pikeville, KY, Shelby Valley. Other top sophomores: still developing 6-6 G/F Duncan LeXander, now at Florence, SC, Wilson (his third school in three years). Duncan must improve his shooting, and I am certain that his uncle and coach at Wilson High, Derrick McQueen, can help him accomplish that.
More promising sophs: 6-2 1/2G Austin Gilyard, Lexington, NC, North Davidson; 6-7 C/F Ben Lochen, Asheville, NC, Carolina Day; 6-2 2G Ja’Cor Nelson, Hopkins, SC, Lower Richland; 6-4 WF Davis Phillips, Hendersonville, NC, West Henderson; “glue guy,” 6-3 G/F Anderson Keller, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten, the consumate team player; 5-10 PG Blake Walker, Florence, SC, Wilson; 5-9 PG Ke’Auntay Mason, Hampton, GA, Dutchtown; 5-9 2G Omare Jenkins, Columbia, SC, Dreher; 5-11 PG Joah Logan, Ronda, NC, East Wilkes; and 5-10 PG Jake Owens, Alpharetta, GA, Kingsridge Christian.
Top Freshmen (Class of 2018): the two at the top of the list are versatile, do-everything
6-0 2G Tripp Greene, Lewisville, Forsyth Country Day, and sharpshooting athlete,
6-2 2G Trey Wertz, Charlotte, NC, Providence Day. Other talented freshmen: 5-10 PG
Kody Shubert, Denver, NC, Lincoln Charter; 6-4 G/F Foster Bridges, Landrum, SC, HS: 5-11 PG Malcolm Wade, Waxhaw, NC, Cuthbertson; 5-11 PG Blan Hodges, Taylorsville, NC, Alexander County; 5-11 1/2G Tai Giger, Asheville, NC, Carolina Day; and 5-101/2G Dredan Brown, Florence, SC, Wilson.
Top 8th Graders (Class of 2019): 6-2 P/WF Dallaz Corbitt, Columbia, SC, Longleaf Middle; 5-10 2G Jackson Gabriel, Denver, NC, Lincoln Charter; 6-0 2G Zach Baldinelli, Boiling Springs, SC, Rainbow Middle; and 5-5 PG Trey Smith, Campobello, SC, Middle.
Top Performers in the 27th Annual Bob Gibbons Fall Evaluation Clinic
By Bob Gibbons
The 27th Annual Bob Gibbons Fall Evaluation Clinic at Carolina Courts in Indian Trail, NC, featured 156 participants from 9 states. Top Seniors (Class of 2013): Former Utah resident, 6-4 G/F Koel Cutler, now at Myrtle Beach, SC, Socastee; 6-9 C Marshall Macheldt and 6-8 PF Trey Weston, both from Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Day; 6-7 PF Kevin Penata, Martinsville, VA, Carlisle School; 6-2 PG Scott Meredith, Pilot Mountain, NC, East Surry; 6-1 2G Kenny Poston and 6-1 2G D.J. Cunningham, both from Cherryville, NC, H.S.; 6-5 W/PF Zach Wilmoth, Dobson, NC, Surry Central; 6-3 2G Michael Pomeroy, Black Mountain, NC, Charles D. Owen; 6-4 G/F Taveon Hale and 6-1 2/1G Raekwon McCall, both from Florence, SC, Wilson H.S.; 6-4 G/F James Tillman, Kings Montain, NC, H.S.; 5-10 PG Brendan McNeal, Locust Grove, GA, Luella; 6-1 1/2G Ryan Raines, Black Mountain, NC, Charles D. Owen; 6-3 G/F Mon’Darius Black, Shelby, NC; 6-1 2G Chad Sanders, Kings Mountain, NC, H.S.; 6-0 PG Gabriel Logan, Morganton, NC, Freedom; 6-0 PG Austin Nelson, McDonough, GA, Union Grove; 6-5 WF Tarik Jones and 6-2 2G Tamaric Jones, both from Timmonsville, SC, H.S.; 6-2 2G Matthew Tankersley, McDonough, GA, Eagles Landing; 6-0 PG Wes Smith, Norwood, NC, South Stanly; and 6-8 C Charles Benfield, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten.
Top Juniors (Class of 2015) our deepest, strongest class led by 6-4 2G Jeffrey Gandy, Florence, SC, Wilson, the No. 1 prospect in this clinic; top post prospect, 6-9 C/F Hunter Seacat, Mooresville, NC, Lake Norman; skilled 6-6 WF David Reynolds, Raleigh, NC, Ravenscroft; powerful 6-5 PF Peter Agba and 5-11 PG Darius Moore, both fromGreensboro, NC, Greensboro Day; 6-5 WF Mekhi Dula, Lenoir, NC, West Caldwell; 6-3 2G Matthew Morgan, Concord, NC, Cox Mill; 6-10 C Carson Mounce, Mount Airy, NC, H.S.; sharpshooter 6-4 2G Stephen Santa Ana, Charlotte, NC, Ardrey Kell; 6-6 PF Kendall Ivory, Orlando, FL, Freedom; 6-6 WF Jamel McAllister, Wake Forest, NC, H.S.; 6-8 C Jesse Deloach, Alpharetta, GA, Mt. Pisgah Christian; 5-9 PG Justin Gibson, Auburn, AL, H.S.; 6-5 WF Conner Boothe, Concord, NC, Jay M. Robinson; 5-11 PG Jordan Barber, Matthews, NC, Weddington; 6-2 WG Kel Berry, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten; 6-7 WF Samuel Arnold, Durham, NC, Bull City Prep; 6-3 G/F Cameron Caldwell and 5-11 PG Kenneth Hairston, both from Davidson, NC; Davidson Day; 6-7 W/PF Latravis Dawkins, Forest City, NC, East Rutherford; 6-5 WF Cory Hanes, Winston-Salem, NC, Forsyth Country Day; 5-11 PG DeShawn Patterson, Red Springs, NC, Flora MacDonald Academy; 5-11 PG Robert “Trey” Bliss and 6-5 WF Justin Wigington, both from Newton, NC, Fred T. Foard; 5-11 PG Paul Sprick and Marquelle McIntyre, both from Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Day; 5-11 PG Jordan Greene, Hudson, NC, South Caldwell; 6-4 G/F Stephen Gavin, Savannah, GA, Savannah Country Day; 6-1 1/2G Tysheem McCaskie, Carrboro, NC, Pace Academy; 6-1 1/2G Blake Scherrman, Davidson, NC, Davidson Day; 6-4 G/F Mark Hood and 6-5 WF Ashton Smith, both from Lenoir, NC, West Caldwell; 6-2 2G Alex Kelly, Connelly Springs, NC, East Burke; 6-4 2G Winston Giles, Hillsville, VA, Carroll County; 6-0 2/1G Anthony Gomes, Kissimmee, FL, Poinciana; and 6-6 PF Will Trevitt, Macon, GA, Tatnall Square Academy.
Top Sophomores (Class of 2016), led by superb athlete 6-6 225 P/WF Yesid Perea, Martinsville, VA, Carlisle School. Other standouts: 6-5 P/WF D. J. Alexander, Salisbury, NC, Salisbury; 6-2 2G Noah Harper, Columbia, SC, Spring Valley; 6-0 PG Nicholas Worthy, Huntersville, NC, Lake Norman Charter; 6-2 2G Tommy Sokolosky, Winston-Salem, NC, Mount Tabor; 6-6 C/F Jordan Wigington, Newton, NC, Fred T. Foard; 6-4 WF Jonathan Bolick and 5-11 2G Evan Johnson, both from Lenoir, NC, Hibriten; 5-11 2G Cedric Rembert, Sumter, SC, H.S.; 5-11 PG Jaylen Gore and 5-11 2G Ronald Bristol, both from Greensboro, NC, Northwest Guilford; 6-1 1/2G David Burch, Florence, SC, Wilson; 5-9 1/2G Marquis Green, Darlington, SC, H.S.; 5-9 PG Frankie Johnson and 5-8 PG Tyriq Smith, both from Darlington, SC, Mayo; 5-10 PG Chandler Murray, Charlotte, NC, Phillip O’ Berry; 6-0 PG Jordan McKenzie, Concord, NC, Jay M. Robinson; and 6-3 G/F Larry McLeod, Sanford, NC, Southern Lee.
Top Freshmen (Class of 2017): the two at the top of the list are versatile, do-everything, 6-5+ G/F Duncan LeXander, Cornelius, NC, William A. Hough, and laser-quick 6-1 PG Lavar Batts, Concord,
NC, Jay M. Robinson. Other talented freshmen: 6-6 C/F Joshua Helton, Kings Mountain, NC, H.S.;
6-5 P/WF Jaylen Quick, Florence, SC, South Florence; 5-10 PG Jordan Perkins, Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Day; 5-7 PG Jonathan Henryhand and 6-2 G/F Rodney Gunn, both from Columbia, SC, Irmo; 6-3 2/1G Jalen Cameron, Florence, SC, West Florence; 5-9 1/2G Evans Baird, Savannah, GA, Savannah Country Day; 6-0 PG Darriel Brown, Lewisville, NC, Forsyth Country Day; 5-8 PG Cammeron Harmon, London, KY, North Laurel; 6-1 PG Carlos Nuttry, Hopkins, SC, Lower Richland; 5-4 PG Brady Berger, Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Catholic; 5-5 PG Sharif Brown, Charlotte, NC, Phillip O’Berry; 6-2 G/F Addison Eichensehr, Monroe, NC, Piedmont; 6-2 G/F Anderson Keller, Lenoir, NC, Hibriten; 5-8 PG Holden Greene, Forest City, NC, East Rutherford; 6-0 PG Austin Gilyard, Lexington, NC, North Davidson; and 5-11 2G Jack McArdle, Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Catholic.
Top 8th Graders (Class of 2018): toping the list is the most promising prospect in this clinic, regardless of class, 6-4 G/F Will Dillard, who will play up and be a significant player on Coach Freddie Johnson’s “loaded” Greensboro Day School (NC) varsity team. Other promising 8th Graders: 5-8 PG Kody Shubert, Denver, NC, Lincoln Charter; sharpshooting 5-11 1/2G Trey Wertz, Charlotte, NC, United Faith Christian; 6-0 1/2G Dax Hollifield, Shelby, NC, Shelby Middle; 5-7 PG Blan Hodges, Hickory, NC, Hickory Chistian; and 5-9 PG Malcolm Wade, Waxhaw, NC, Cuthbertson Middle.
###
26th Annual Bob Gibbons Spring Evaluation Clinic Standout
Players
The 26th Annual Bob Gibbons Spring Evaluation Clinic was held May 18-19 in the excellent facilities at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, SC. Attending this stellar teaching/evaluation event were some very promising young prospects” in classes 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. As always the theme of our clinic is “Back to the Basics,” and our goals are to stress that players must work constantly to develop and improve their fundamental skills, play “hard-nosed team basketball” at both ends of the court, and set their goals to “become the best they can be.” Player evaluations from this clinic are sent to over 300 colleges.
The event is organized and directed by long-time Evaluator/Scout Bob Gibbons, expertly assisted by Head Clinician Andy Muse, the outstanding head coach at Winston-Salem, NC, Mount Tabor HS. Also, working as a drills instructor and Player Evaluator was Wesley Hsu, now living in Winston-Salem, NC, and a current member of the Chinese National Team. Point Guard Station Drills were directed by Larry Sipe, Kings Mountain, NC, H.S. Wings Station drills director was Darryl Robinson, Wake Forest, NC, Wake-Forest Rolesville High School. And Post Station drills director was Gary Bowne, Hickory, NC, Hickory Christian Academy.
The clinic format included motivational talks by Bob Gibbons, Andy Muse, and our clinicians;
skills development drills at each position; 3-on-3 competetion; and two games
daily for each team. The event was greatly enhanced by the experience of the eight
highly qualified team coaches, all of whom have worked for us in past clinics.
The three most impressive performers in the 2013 Spring Clinic were Class of 2015 (junior) prospect, versatile, multi-talented young player, 6-7 P/WF Courtney Alexander II, Mableton, GA, Whitefield Academy, the son of former NBA player Courtney Alexander; Class of 2015 (junior) prospect, high scoring, athletic 6-3+ 2G Jeffrey Gandy, Florence, SC, Wilson H.S.; and Class of 2014 (rising senior) prospect, ultimate competitor, sharpshooter, and defensive stopper, 6-3 G/F Elijah Weems, Marietta, GA, Walton H.S.
The top performers at each position were:
POSTS
1.
Courtney Alexander 2015
P/WF 6-7 190 Mableton, GA, Whitefield Academy
2.
Precious Ayah 2016
C/F
6-7+ 225 Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian
3.
Marshall Macheledt
2014 C/F
6-8 210 Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Day
4.
Joshua Culver 2015 PF/C 6-7+ 200 Lilburn, GA, Berkmar
5.
Tre Dawkins 2015 P/WF
6-5 190 Gaffney, SC, Gaffney
WINGS
1.
Jeffrey Gandy 2015 2G
6-3+ 180 Florence, SC, Wilson
2.
Elijah Weems 2014 G/F
6-3 190 Marietta, GA, Walton
3.
Abdul Dial 2015 WF
6-4 205 West Palm Beach, FL, Palm Beach Central
4.
John Ogwuche 2016 2G
6-3 175 Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian
5.
Justin Ravenel 2015 2G
6-3 180 Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian
6.
Kareem Brewton 2015 2G
6-2 185 Snellville, GA, Shiloh
7.
Laquincy Rideau 2015 2G
6-2 190 West Palm Beach, FL, Palm Beach Lakes
8.
Chandler Harrison 2015 G/F
6-3 180 North Augusta, SC, North Augusta
9.
Malik McCormick 2015 G/F
6-2 190 Mooresville, NC, Lake Norman Charter
10.
Wes Fazia 2016 WF
6-5 175 Salisbury, NC, Salisbury
POINT GUARDS
1.
Andre.Blanton 2015 1/2G 6-1 175 Locust Grove, GA, Luella
2.
Garius Kemp 2015 PG
6-1 165 Newnan, GA, North Gate
3.
Matthew McMorris 2014 PG
6-1 170 Buford, GA, Buford
4.
Jalen Burnett 2015 1/2G
6-1 180 Graham, NC, Southern Alamance
5.
Tivareon Pinnix 2015 PG
6-1 170 Pittsboro, NC, Northwood
6.
Damian Foreman 2014 PG
5-11 175 Fort Mill, SC, Indian Land
TOP 2017 (RISING FRESHMEN PROSPECTS)
1.
Duncan LeXander 2017 WF 6-5 170 Mooresville, NC, Pine Lake Prep
2.
Luia Leon 2017 1/2G 6-4 165
Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian
3.
Holden Greene 2017 PG 5-8 125
Forest City, NC, East Rutherford`
4.
Adam Ellis 2017 PG 6-0 180
Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian
5.
Justin Forrest 2017 2G 5-10 160
Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian
OTHER 2013 CLINIC PLAYERS OF NOTE
JuWuan
Wright 2015 WF 6-4+ 175
Fayetteville, NC, Jack Britt
Alexander Powell 2014 2G 6-3 180 Greenville, SC, St. Joseph’s Catholic
Joshua Holliday 2015 2G 6-2 165 Austell, GA, South Cobb
John Eck 2014 2G 6-5 175
Hilton Head, SC, Hilton Head Prep
Darius Norris 2015 2G 6-1 160
Locust Grove, GA, Luella
Jermaine Blackmon 2015 P/WF 6-4 195 Davidson, NC, Davidson Day
Trey Williams 2015 C/F 6-5 240
Kennesaw, GA, North Cobb
Tyson Sellers 2015 PG 5-11 155
Black Mountain, NC, Owen
Charles Brown 2014 P/WF 6-4+ 200
Locust Grove, GA, Luella
Quante Henry 2015 PG 5-11 175
Marion, NC, McDowell
Dwight Lancaster 2014 2G 6-0 160 Wake Forest, NC, Wake Forest-Rolesville
Matthew Tankersley 2014 2G 6-1 170 McDonough, GA, Eagles Landing
Eric McIver 2014 PF 6-5 235
Conyers, GA, Heritage
Connor Barnard 2014 WF 6-5 185
Spartanburg, SC, Broome
Justin Jones 2014 G/F 6-3 175
Spartanburg, SC, Broome
Nick Roberts 2016 2G 6-0 150
Durham, NC, Durham Academy
Christian Davis 2015 PG 5-10 155 North Augusta, SC, North Augusta
Alexander Ash 2014 W/PF 6-5 210
Raleigh, NC, Grace Christian
Maurice Love 2015 G/F 6-2 165
Conyers, GA, Rockdale
Jalen Glover 2014 2/1G 6-3 180
Covington, GA, Newton
Jarrod Rogers 2014 PG 5-11 155
Trinity, NC, Trinity
Nygel Vaughn 2016 1/2G 5-10 175 Columbia, SC, Heathwood Hall
Ryan Grigston 2014 2G 6-2 180
Monroe, NC, Central Academy
B. J. Grevey 2015 2G 6-2 175
Charleston, SC, Bishop England
Justin Holliday 2016 2G 5-11 155 Austell, GA, South Cobb
Marco Bennett 2015 G/F 6-4 180
Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian
Carter Powell 2016 G/F 6-4 165
Greenville, SC, St. Joseph’s Catholic
Marlin Cook 2015 PG 5-8 160
Conyers, GA, Salem
Kyle Mertins 2015 2G 6-0 170
Harrisburg, NC, Hickory Grove
Logan Gant 2016 PG 5-9 135
Taylorsville, NC, Alexander Central
Fernando Velandia 2014 G/F 6-3 180 Decatur, GA, Greenforest Christian
Donovan Culver 2014 2G 5-10 150
Fayetteville, GA, Fayette County
Maliq Green 2016 2G 5-10 140
Manning, SC, Lawrence Mannin Acad.
Dalton Thomas 2015 WF 6-4 180
Pittsboro, NC, Northwood
Evan Hill 2015 1/2G 6-0 185
Mableton, GA, Whitefield Academy
Jerrin Joseph 2016 PG 5-6 130
Mount Holly, NC, Mountain Island Charter
Noah Lineberry 2015 P/WF 6-3 210
Suwanee, GA, North Gwinnett
Blan Hodges 2018 PG 5-5 100
Hiddenite, NC, East Alexander Middle
###